Mental Health Awareness Week in the Channel Islands

This week - 10 to 15 May - marks Mental Health Awareness Week.

The theme this year is 'nature', so campaigners are encouraging people to connect with the outdoors in new ways, and notice the impact it can have on mental health.

Nature is so central to our psychological and emotional health, that it’s almost impossible to realise good mental health for all without a greater connection to the natural world. Even small contacts with nature can reduce feelings of social isolation and be effective in protecting our mental health, and preventing distress. Mental Health Awareness Week

Many charities and groups across the Channel Islands are getting involved by holding activities and events, as well as posting information and advice.

Mind Jersey

Mind Jersey has organised a jam-packed week.

Man Club

This space for men to talk and share, which is part of Mind, is holding a meeting on Monday 10 May at 7pm. Anyone interested in attending should email g.nolan@mindjersey.org or call 0800 7359 404.

States of Guernsey

Meanwhile, Guernsey's government has released some tips for people who are struggling:

Talk to someone you trust.

Contact your GP and explain you require an urgent appointment.

If already under the care of HSC services, contact your key worker.

Contact the Samaritans either by their 24 hour free and confidential helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or visit the website.

If you are concerned you might harm yourself or someone else, phone the emergency services or take yourself to the emergency department.

Read the full post from from HSC Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Dominic Bishop, here.

You can get involved by using the hashtag #ConnectWithNature on social media.