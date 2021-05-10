Review of Guernsey Harbour recommends building a new port

A review into Guernsey's harbours is recommending building a new commercial port at Longue Hougue South.

The proposals being put forward in a Policy Letter today would cost £361m and would also include the reconfiguration of St Peter Port.

In 2019 the States' Trading and Supervisory Board was asked to consider the future of harbour requirements in Guernsey.

In the review they detailed seven different options for the island's harbours, including minimal change all the way to £700 million plans to extend St Peter Port to the East combined with building a new northern commercial port south of Longue Hougue.

The recommendation being put forward to the States is to adopt what is been called combination number five.

This would include:

For St Peter Port: New international ferry and car marshalling yard - North Beach underground car park.

For St Sampson: New commercial port at Longue Hougue South for some fuel and freight - Current harbour becomes leisure only.

Those behind the proposals say this option would also allow for further regeneration of the Bridge as the harbour would no longer have to accommodate larger vessels.

I think the potential for providing better facilities for Guernsey people are great. But it's the economic opportunities as well, if we've got any vision at all we should be going for this sort of project. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the States Trading and Supervisory Board

The States will debate the proposals in June.