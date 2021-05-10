Sark Liberation Day: What's going on?

Sark was Liberated a day later than Jersey and Guernsey on 10 May 1945. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Islanders in Sark are celebrating Liberation Day today (10 May).

The island was liberated from German Occupation a day later than Jersey and Guernsey.

Here is all you need to know about the celebrations:

  • 11:30am - A cavalcade will start from Collinette heading north to the church.

  • 11:45am - An outdoor church service at St Peter's Church.

  • 12:00pm onwards - Activities and events on the Millennium Field including a climbing wall, Guernsey re-enactment society and bouncy castles.

  • Evening entertainment from the Guernsey band 'Shades'.