Sark Liberation Day: What's going on?
Islanders in Sark are celebrating Liberation Day today (10 May).
The island was liberated from German Occupation a day later than Jersey and Guernsey.
Here is all you need to know about the celebrations:
11:30am - A cavalcade will start from Collinette heading north to the church.
11:45am - An outdoor church service at St Peter's Church.
12:00pm onwards - Activities and events on the Millennium Field including a climbing wall, Guernsey re-enactment society and bouncy castles.
Evening entertainment from the Guernsey band 'Shades'.