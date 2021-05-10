Woman charged with allegedly importing cocaine into Jersey

A 38-year-old woman has appeared at Jersey's Magistrate’s Court today (10 May) for allegedly importing around five ounces of cocaine into the island.

Kerrie Ann Potts, who travelled from Cardiff, arrived in Jersey on a flight from Southampton on the evening of Friday 7 May.

Police say the cocaine has an approximate street value of between £20,000 and £28,000.

If any members of the public have any information then they can get in touch in confidence on 0800 735 5555.