Bed shortages as Guernsey's hospital copes with high demand

Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital has had to bring in extra beds due to cope with high demand.

Yesterday (10 May), the Critical Care Unit was at full capacity, with the rest of the hospital running at 87%. It also operating with 116 beds rather than the usual 110.

Some appointments and procedures have also had to be postponed.

Health and Community Services say it is because of a "variety of emergency admissions", including ones for trauma, mental health, pneumonia, cardiac problems, UTIs, strokes and falls at home.

There is the perception that the hospital is quiet post-lockdown, but it is busier than ever. Every minute in a hospital bed matters. Our beds are our most precious resource. Elaine Burgess, Head of Acute Nursing Care

Staff are looking at speeding up discharges to help the situation.

We want to embed a ‘home first’ mind set. If you are told it is safe for you to be discharged, then we are asking you and your family to make every effort to get you home. It’s not just about protecting bed space, it really is about ensuring you are in the best place. We would never discharge someone if it wasn’t safe to do so. Dermot Mullin, Director of Hospital and Adult Community Services

In the meantime, islanders are being urged to avoid going there unless it is absolutely essential.

The head of the hospital's modernisation project says this highlights just how much improvement is needed.