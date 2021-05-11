Calls for Freedom of Information law to be brought to Guernsey

Proposals have been put forward calling for a Freedom of Information (FOI) law to be introduced in Guernsey.

FOI provides public access to information held by public authorities.

The Scrutiny and Management Committee has suggested strengthening the existing Access to Public Information system by introducing an independent appeals mechanism, which they say can be achieved quickly and at no extra cost.

The Committee unanimously agreed it was important for the matter to be debated with all evidence available in order for the States to make an informed decision.

My Committee recognises the significant work undertaken by the previous Scrutiny Management Committee led by Advocate Christopher Green and, although we have come to a different conclusion, we believe it to be important that the current States properly considers that review. Deputy Yvonne Burford, President of the Scrutiny Management Committee

What is the current system in the Channel Islands?

Guernsey:

Residents must fill in a request to access public information

The request should be in simple and clear language with a focus on a specific question

The States aim to respond in 20 working days, but if delayed a response should be given as to why there is a delay

Jersey:

Residents must send a valid Freedom of Information request

The request must be specific

The Government aim to respond in 20 working days, but if the question is complex it could require more time

More information on FOI requests can be found on the States of Guernsey and Jersey Government websites.