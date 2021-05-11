Delay to re-opening of Jersey's Cineworld
Cineworld Jersey has announced it will not re-open in line with cinemas across the UK.
The cinema at the waterfront was supposed to be back in business on 19 May, but that has now been pushed back.
Bosses say it is "not viable" for it to operate successfully due to current Covid restrictions.
Unfortunately, due to current government restrictions in Jersey, Cineworld will not be able to re-open there at present as it is not viable for us to operate. We apologise for the inconvenience but look forward to re-opening the cinema for our valued customers when restrictions are eased, which is currently anticipated to happen from 14 June.
