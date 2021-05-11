Guernsey and Alderney students won't take formal exams this year

Students in Guernsey and Alderney will not sit any formal exams this academic year, the government has announced.

Pupils will instead be assessed by internal assessments, coursework and mock exams - the majority of which have already been sat.

Grades will be awarded by their teachers towards the end of the course so more work can be submitted. Final authorisation of the grade will be given by the head teacher.

If students feel their grade is unfair, there will be a chance to appeal the decision or have the opportunity to re-sit the exam in the autumn.

School will continue to run until Friday 28 May with results being published for GCSE's on Thursday 12 August, International Baccalaureate on Tuesday 6 July and Vocational/A-Levels on Tuesday 10 August.

If students, parents or guardians do not feel happy with this process, they should contact their school or college directly for more information