Guernsey postboxes get knitted out

Guernsey's postboxes have been given an upgrade this week.

Islander Tamara O'Brien, who started crocheting in October, has handcrafted some knitted toppers for them.

It's something she was inspired to do after seeing similar projects in the UK.

It really made people smile, so I thought after the year or so people have had here why not do one here for the community? If it made even one person smile it was worth it. Tamara O'Brien

She approached Guernsey Post to get permission to place them across the island.

I was delighted when they gave the go ahead. My three children have all got involved as well, helping to pick colours for the different butterflies on it. I have started to work on the next one already! Tamara O'Brien

If you spot one of Tamara's creations, make sure to send your pictures to channelnews@itv.com.