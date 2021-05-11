Jersey retailers concerned over Broad Street closure

Retailers in Jersey are concerned that keeping Broad Street closed will damage business in St Helier. The island's Chamber of Commerce put a survey out to its retail members and found 60% think the closure will decrease footfall in town.

However, more than 80% of Chamber retail members were clear that a decision on whether to close Broad Street should be based on research.

The survey showed that retailers want a "full impact study on business in the area" to be carried out before any decision is made by States Members.

81% Felt that before voting through the change, the consequences should be fully assessed.

18% Felt it unnecessary for an "impact study" to be carried out.

Meanwhile 50% of retailers said they felt "maintaining the current pedestrian-priority restriction on Broad Street" was a negative, or very negative step.

Whereas 30% of those asked thought it was a positive or very positive move - and 20% were neutral to the closure.

The Chair of the Chamber Retail and Supply Group says opinions are split over the matter.

It is clear that opinion is divided on whether closing Broad Street to traffic is a good thing or not, both within Chamber and beyond, but it was important that we were fully sighted of our members thoughts and clearly they expect States Members to have researched data and implications presented to them before being able to vote with any degree of certainty. Paul Murphy, The Chair of the Chamber Retail and Supply Group

The issue will be debated in the States Assembly today (11 May).