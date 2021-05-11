Litter warning after hedgehog gets stuck in plastic packet

Islanders are being urged to put their rubbish in the bin, after a hedgehog was found stuck in a crisp packet.

Clare Le Feuvre posted in the Facebook group 'Jersey Wild Hedgehog Forum' after snapping this picture in St Peter.

She says the creature seemed "so relieved" after it was removed.

7am this morning I was just walking past St Peters school playing fields when I saw it in the distance, I didn’t know know what it was at first and my little dog was very inquisitive, the Rector of St Peters Church had also seen it from is window and had come out to see if he could help it, it was definitely a different way start to the day Clare Le Feuvre

The Jersey Hedgehog Preservation Group then responded, saying: "Thank you so much for setting him free. Please put all litter in the bin - if you blow up these snack bags and pop them before you throw them away in a bin, this can't happen".