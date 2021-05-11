New Guernsey flights to London and Edinburgh this summer

British Airways has announced new flights from Guernsey o London City and Edinburgh.

They are due to operate between 25 June and 27 September on Mondays and Fridays at the following times:

London City to Guernsey: Monday 11:30–12.35 and Friday 08:30 – 09:35

Guernsey to London City: Monday 17:55–19:00 and Friday 14:55–16:00

Edinburgh to Guernsey: Monday 15:40–17:15 and Friday 12:40–14:15

Guernsey to Edinburgh: Monday 13:15–14:50 and Friday 10:15–11:50