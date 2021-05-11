To hug or not to hug? Boris says 'yes', but Jersey says 'not yet'

Jersey's government is urging islanders to avoid hugging people outside of their household for now.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced yesterday (10 May) that people will be able to give their friends and family a "cautious cuddle" from next week.

But at Jersey's latest press conference, the Health Minister says distancing is still recommended to avoid another outbreak.

The advice would be, I'm afraid for the moment, to keep that minimum of one metre distance. That's for the good of the island to guard against any outbreak, which we certainly don't want to see this summer. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

There is currently only one case of coronavirus in Jersey, which was detected yesterday (10 May) through inbound travel.

More than 50,000 islanders have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 37,000 having had both.