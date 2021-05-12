150% increase in Jersey children getting help for eating disorders

There has been a 150% increase in the number of Jersey children seeking help for eating disorders in the last year.

ITV News has obtained new figures which show 25 young people were referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) for support in 2020, compared to 10 in 2019.

10 The number of children seeking help for eating disorders in 2019.

25 The number of children seeking help for eating disorders in 2020.

Before this, the figure was at its highest in 2015, when 19 under 18s accessed the service.

This then fell to 12 in 2016, and 11 in 2017, before climbing back up to 15 in 2018.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, charities are encouraging anyone who is struggling not to suffer in silence.