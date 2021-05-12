Another historic bomb discovered by Guernsey divers

Another historic bomb has been discovered by local divers off Guernsey's coast.

It comes after Royal Navy specialists did a controlled detonation of a World War Two anti-submarine weapon yesterday (11 May). It was found by local scallop divers half a kilometre north-east of White Rock Pier in St Peter Port.

The latest ordinance was found nearby.

Navy divers are still in Guernsey and will inspect the device this morning (Wednesday 12 May).

A 200-metre maritime exclusion zone has been put in place.