Guernsey Police are looking for dash cam footage after a fatal crash last week.

18-year-old Haydn Matthew Dodd died when his motorbike collided with a bus on Rectory Hill in Castel.

Officers are keen to speak to anybody who was in the area between 5:20pm and 5:40pm on Monday 3 May.

Anyone with any information is asked gto contact Inspector Tom Marshall or PC Courtney Markwick on 01481 222222.