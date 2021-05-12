Guernsey campaigners call for increased disabled access across the island

Campaigners in Guernsey say more needs to be done to make the island accessible to people with disabilities, especially those thinking of visiting for a holiday.

Some improvements have been made in recent years with the introduction of ramps and lifts to some public buildings.

More recently, Guernsey Airport invested in a new step free ramp to improve accessibility for visitors.

But despite all of this, campaigners say there is still a long way to go.

I think Guernsey and everywhere could be doing better. I think access is a wider concept - not just physical access but we talk about digital access and information access. Customer service, how are you greeting people and how accessible is your shop, restaurant or outlet? How accessible is accommodation? So it's one of those topics that can always improve. Karen Blanchford, Access for All

Guernsey's Wooden Spoon charity has recently purchased three beach wheelchairs which are free to hire at Pembroke Beach.

Beach wheelchair to improve accessibility at Pembroke beach Credit: ITV Channel TV

If you have a restriction or disability where you are not able to just spontaneously go out, how amazing is this facility? That people can come out and enjoy the fresh air. Whether that is just for half an hour, getting down to the water's edge or longer. I think it's just amazing. Karen Solway, Chair, Wooden Spoon Guernsey

If you are planning a visit or a day out in the Bailiwick, you can look up accessible places to stay and go here.