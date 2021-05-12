Have your say on plans to develop Guernsey's harbours

Guernsey's government is inviting islanders to have their say on the harbours development plans.

The proposals put forward in a Policy Letter come at a cost of £361m and would also include the reconfiguration of St Peter Port.

Public drop-in sessions will be held over the next two weekends where members of the project team will be available to discuss the plans.

The details, which were announced yesterday, include some current freight activity being moved away from St Peter Port and St Sampson’s Harbours. That would see a new port development near Longue Hougue, ultimately freeing up space around the current harbours for other uses.

St Sampson’s Harbour would then become a facility dedicated to private leisure boats.

Those behind the proposals say this option would also allow for further regeneration of the Bridge as the harbour would no longer have to accommodate larger vessels.

St Peter Port Harbour would also be reorganised, including a new passenger terminal and underground parking.

Drop-in sessions:

Friday 14 May: Next to the Condor Ferries’ office, on the New Jetty at St Peter Port Harbour (adjacent to the passenger terminal), from 1pm to 7pm.

Saturday 15 May: Next to the Condor Ferries’ office, on the New Jetty at St Peter Port Harbour (adjacent to the passenger terminal), from 10am to 4pm.

Friday 21 May: At the former GO charity shop on the Bridge, between 1pm and 7pm.