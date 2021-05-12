Islanders urged to clap for International Nurses Day tonight

Thursday clapping is back in Guernsey tonight to mark International Nurses Day.

Islanders are being encouraged to join in at 7pm this evening (12 May) to thank all the island's nurses.

Applauding frontline workers became a staple part of our weekly schedule during the first lockdown, but came to an end last May.

Let's unite once again and make some noise for all our health workers, all our public services, and everyone that's played a part in getting us to where we are - and that's truly all of us! States of Guernsey

Meanwhile, Jersey's government has thanked its nurses on social media. Chief Nurse Rose Naylor said: "I’m proud of all our nurses – from the newly qualified to the most experienced".