Jersey Sport to host fundraising dinner with the British and Irish Lions

Jersey Sport will host a fundraising dinner with the British and Irish Lions when they visit the island next month.

It follows the announcement that the British and Irish Lions squad will use Jersey as a training ground before departing on their tour of South Africa on 27 June.

Jersey Sport says money raised from the gala will go towards helping young people access sport at all levels.

The proceeds from the evening will provide an opportunity for young people in Jersey, no matter what their background, to access sport either simply for enjoyment and to become more physically active, or to follow a performance pathway to become a sporting star of the future. Phil Austin, Chairman of Jersey Sport

During the evening there will be interviews with the British and Irish Lions players and coaches, plus an auction of Lions merchandise.

The majority of tables will be sold to raise funds, however there will be a community ballot later this month giving 20 islanders the chance to attend the dinner free of charge.

Jersey's Assistant Minister for Sport has welcomed the announcement.

This evening is one of the means by which the Lions’ training camp will not only support our local and visitor economy but also inspire islanders of all ages to become more active. The evening’s primary objective to raise funds but, in spirit of community, a small number of randomly-selected islanders will be there to see and hear from some of the world’s most celebrated sportspeople. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Sport

The event will be held at the Royal Jersey Showground on 15 June.