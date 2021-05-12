Jersey's cinema can't reopen yet because of Covid food and drink rules

Jersey's cinema cannot reopen because of the island's restrictions around eating and drinking.

According to the Economic Development Minister, The Law (Workplace Restrictions Order) requires everyone to be sat at a table when having food or drinks.

Senator Lyndon Farnham posted the information in response to a tweet about the issue.

It means Cineworld could open under current rules, however it would not be able to serve any refreshments.

The company announced yesterday (11 May) that its Jersey cinema would not re-open on 19 May in line with cinemas across the UK.