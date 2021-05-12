New guidance for travellers to Guernsey from Southampton, Poole and Portsmouth

Those flying into Guernsey from Southampton Airport, or coming via ferry from Poole or Portsmouth, will not have to isolate for longer despite the regions being Category 3.

New travel restrictions to the island will come into force on Friday (14 May), based on where passengers have been in the last 14 days.

Here's what Guernsey's travel guidance looks like from 14 May. Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 2: Travellers must be tested on arrival and isolate until that comes back negative. They will then be subject to 'passive follow up' until Day 14, with a further test on Day 7.

Category 3: Travellers are required to self-isolate until they have received a negative result from a Day 7 test. They will then be subject to 'passive follow up'. Children under 12 arriving from a Category 3 country or region will not need to be tested on Day 1 or Day 7.

Category 4: Travellers are required to self-isolate until they have received a negative result from a Day 1 and a Day 13 test. If they decline either test, they will have to isolate for 21 days. Children under 12 arriving from a Category 4 country or region will not need to be tested on Day 1. Testing on Day 13 is encouraged, though not compulsory.

In most cases, the location of the airport passengers travel from is likely to be higher than their home location, meaning they will need to follow testing and self-isolation guidance in line with the higher category.

However, as Southampton, Portsmouth and Poole are going to be announced as "key travel corridors", the categorisation will not affect travellers from these destinations.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) will hold its next coronavirus briefing on Friday 14 May at 1pm, where it will provide a detailed overview of the current plans and next steps.