Stricter criteria to stand for election in Jersey rejected by the States

States members have voted against a draft law which would have restricted the number of people able to stand for election in Jersey.

The new criteria would have required candidates to have lived in Jersey for at least five years continuously, as opposed to two years under the current law.

Provision for those who have previously lived on the island for five years and been a resident in the six months leading up to the election would also have been scrapped.

The changes were originally put forward by Deputy Montfort Tadier in September 2020 as part of a proposal to remove the British citizenship requirement.

This part of the proposition was rejected but other amendments, including extending the required period of residency, was put forward to the Privileges and Procedures Committee (PPC).The PPC lodged the draft law but made it clear to members that it did not support it.