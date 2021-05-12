Students and employers to give feedback on Jersey's apprenticeship funding

Students and employers in Jersey can now give their views on the island's apprenticeship funding scheme.

A review by Highlands College and Skills Jersey highlighted several recommendations to change to the way apprenticeships are managed.

The findings of the review have highlighted key areas of improvement - of which apprentices, prospective apprentices and employers are being asked to give their feedback on by 11 June.

Areas of improvement:

All apprentices should have access to mentoring if they need it and applications should move to an online system.

Highlands College and Trackers Scheme are merged into a single Jersey Apprenticeship programme with a single online application portal.

All apprentices and their employers would be eligible for funding, based on:

Whether the apprenticeship is in an area identified as a priority area for Jersey’s economy.

The age and status of the apprentice: funding will be prioritised for apprentices aged between 16-19, aged 50 and over, or those recruited via the Back to Work programme.

The nature of the employer - funding will be prioritised for employers who employ fewer than five people and those who already employ more than five apprentices.

Funding will be prioritised for apprenticeships that meet one or more of these criteria.

Jersey’s Assistant Minister for Children and Education says apprenticeships are a “vital part” of education offered on-island and the review has put together a “robust model to ensure that funding is distributed fairly” based on the needs of the individual and the island’s economy.

Public drop-in sessions will be held over the next two weekends where members of the project team will be available to discuss the plans. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Children and Education

More information about the proposals can be found online.