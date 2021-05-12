Toadle-oo! Waterworks Valley sculpture removed after four years

The toad, or 'Crapaud', sculpture in Jersey's Waterworks Valley has been taken down after more than four years.

Made almost exclusively out of locally grown and harvested willow, it was constructed in March 2017 by UK-based artist Michelle Cain.

It was the final feature of a sculpture trail, showing the lifecycle of the common toad.

Back then, it was only envisaged to last three to five years, until the willow became brittle and began to collapse.

Credit: National Trust for Jersey

Now, the material has been taken to La Collette for recycling, and will end up as compost.

But The National Trust say there is something new to look forward to instead.