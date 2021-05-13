52 goat sculptures have been scattered around Guernsey in preparation for the Golden Goat Trial.

The life-size pieces have been painted and decorated by local artists, clubs, community groups, schools and charities.

Islanders will be able to spot the fibreglass models on plinths in a variety of locations - such as churches, schools and supermarkets - where they will remain until August. A map showing where to find the goats is available to download here.

Another of the 52 goats on Guernsey's Golden Goat Trail Credit: ITV Channel TV

From 15 May, islanders will also be able to install an app, where they can take selfies with all of the sculptures to be in with the chance of winning an iPad.

Following the trail, the goats will then be auctioned off to raise funds for Autism Guernsey and the Guernsey Adult Literacy Project (GALP).

Parents are being urged not to allow children to climb on them, after two were damaged.

Jersey held a similar trail back in 2019 which raised more than £1 million for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.