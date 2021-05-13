6 C's to help Jersey businesses achieve carbon neutrality
Businesses in Jersey are being encouraged to work together to help the island meet its target of being carbon neutral by 2030.
The Institute of Directors has launched a new framework, called the 6 Cs, which is aiming to help businesses get to carbon neutrality faster.
Communication
Collaboration
Coordination
Consultation
Commitment
Celebration
Going green is a priority for businesses with many businesses looking to improve sustainability internally and externally with clients.
The hope is that it will overhaul the way they make decisions for the future.
It is predicted that if Jersey misses its 2030 carbon-neutral target, it could cost the island the equivalent of 5-20 % of GDP each year.