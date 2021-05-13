Businesses in Jersey are being encouraged to work together to help the island meet its target of being carbon neutral by 2030.

The Institute of Directors has launched a new framework, called the 6 Cs, which is aiming to help businesses get to carbon neutrality faster.

Communication

Collaboration

Coordination

Consultation

Commitment

Celebration

Going green is a priority for businesses with many businesses looking to improve sustainability internally and externally with clients.

The hope is that it will overhaul the way they make decisions for the future.

We're talking about the three levels of sustainability: economic, social and environment, so the whole holistic approach of sustainability embedded within the governance and decision making, so for every decision at all levels of a business that takes that sustainability as kind of top in any decision and takes that risk on, I think that is the way we will change businesses for the better. Hilary Jeaune Sustainability Consultant

It is predicted that if Jersey misses its 2030 carbon-neutral target, it could cost the island the equivalent of 5-20 % of GDP each year.