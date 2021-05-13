Condor axes Jersey to St Malo day trips

Day trips from Jersey to St Malo will no longer be running.

Condor has removed the service from its schedule, encouraging visitors to stay overnight instead.

The company had already announced it would run on a reduced schedule for the rest of the year, due to the ongoing uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

It then released its summer schedule earlier this week, which will come into effect from 2 July.

However, the popular service between Jersey and the French port is not on the agenda at all, with no news about when - or if - it will be reintroduced.

ITV Channel TV has contacted Condor for a comment.