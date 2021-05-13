Jersey's dairy industry is calling on the government to help it survive.

Retiring farmers has meant the number of herds on the island has almost halved in the last six years.

1,000 The number of herds in Jersey 60 years ago.

14 The number of herds in Jersey today.

Our Jersey cows are at the forefront of the identity of our island. We're proud of that. We want to make sure she's got a long term future. We've got young people on our farms ready to take her forward but just at this moment we need some help from government. Andrew Le Gallais, Farmer

With 28% of the island's dairy farmers retiring in the last six years, some say more needs to be done to attract and retain the next generation.

I think the worry is more in the medium to longer term with the succession into industry. With the barrier to entry so high for new people - particularly if you're not from a farming family - there are major problems on financing and opportunities as well as the attraction of other jobs in Jersey, so it is a bit of a worry for the future structure of the industry. Rob Perchard, Farmer

Projects like the Sprouts Farm Club are working on that by offering young people the chance to get a taste of the job.

Enthusing children to think of that as a career that would be amazing. Not all of the children that come up here want to be farmers, but we need to be there to educate the ones who want to do it and if we don't pass on that knowledge it's going to be knowledge lost. Grace Crake, Sprouts Farm Club

The government's current rural economy strategy comes to an end this year, so farmers are calling for the next to focus on action and investment.