Jersey's dairy industry is calling on the government to help it survive.
Retiring farmers has meant the number of herds on the island has almost halved in the last six years.
With 28% of the island's dairy farmers retiring in the last six years, some say more needs to be done to attract and retain the next generation.
Projects like the Sprouts Farm Club are working on that by offering young people the chance to get a taste of the job.
The government's current rural economy strategy comes to an end this year, so farmers are calling for the next to focus on action and investment.