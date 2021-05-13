Freddie Cohen, Jersey's first Planning and Environment Minister, has died aged 63.

Mr Cohen was born in Manchester but lived the majority of his life in Jersey where he also served as a Constable's Officer, Centenier and rates assessor in St John.

He was elected to the States as a Senator in 2005.

After the passing of the Island Plan and St Helier Masterplan, he stepped back from his duties in planning and environment to focus on his new role as the Assistant Chief Minister with responsibilities for UK and international relations.

Mr Cohen was subjected to anti-Semitic abuse prior to the 2011 election, announcing he would not stand. He then reversed this decision but did not succeed in being re-elected at the 2011 election.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, paid tribute to Mr Cohen on Twitter.

Away from political life, Mr Cohen was a former trustee and generous supporter of Jersey Heritage.

He was passionate about the study of the Holocaust in the Channel Islands where he was a former president of the Jersey Jewish Congregation, a trustee of Jersey's Community Relations Trust and a member of the Jersey Holocaust Memorial Day Committee.