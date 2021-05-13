Guernsey travel restrictions set for biggest easing since start of pandemic

Guernsey is preparing for the biggest easing of its border restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

Tomorrow (14 May) will see new Category 2 regions introduced, with travellers no longer having to quarantine on arrival.

Passengers arriving from areas where there are fewer than 30 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days, will only have to self isolate until they get their negative test back on arrival.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) says this could take up to 48 hours, but they will then be free with a follow up test on Day 7.

Currently only travellers from the South West of England and Wales would be classified as coming from Category 2 areas.

Yesterday the CCA announced changes to the rules which allows travellers from Category 2 areas coming through Southampton, Portsmouth or Poole to only have to isolate until the return of their negative test.

There had been concerns there was not a way for travellers from Category 2 to get to the island as air services will not start up again at Exeter or Bristol until July.

Jersey also falls within Category 2 from tomorrow, making inter-island travel easier.