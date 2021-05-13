Here's when under 35s will be able to book their Covid vaccine in Jersey
Jersey's government has announced when those aged 18 to 34 will be able to book their coronavirus vaccine.
The remaining vaccination dates are:
30-34: Bookings open on Friday 14 May and appointments start on Saturday 15 May
25-29: Bookings open on Friday 4 June and appointments start on Saturday 5 June
18-24: Bookings open on Friday 18 June and appointments start on Saturday 19 June
The latest statistics, as of Saturday 9 May, are:
62% of the adult resident population aged 18 years and over have been administered a first dose
44% of the adult resident population have been fully vaccinated
Approximately 100% of those aged over 80 years, 95% of 75 to 79-year-olds and 93% of 70 to 74-year-olds have received their second doses of the vaccine
1,872 (86%) of people are who clinically extremely vulnerable (16-69 years) have received a first dose of the vaccine