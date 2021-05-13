Here's when under 35s will be able to book their Covid vaccine in Jersey

30 to 34-year-olds will be able to book their appointments from tomorrow (14 May). Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's government has announced when those aged 18 to 34 will be able to book their coronavirus vaccine.

The remaining vaccination dates are:

  • 30-34: Bookings open on Friday 14 May and appointments start on Saturday 15 May

  • 25-29: Bookings open on Friday 4 June and appointments start on Saturday 5 June

  • 18-24: Bookings open on Friday 18 June and appointments start on Saturday 19 June

The latest statistics, as of Saturday 9 May, are:

  • 62% of the adult resident population aged 18 years and over have been administered a first dose

  • 44% of the adult resident population have been fully vaccinated

  • Approximately 100% of those aged over 80 years, 95% of 75 to 79-year-olds and 93% of 70 to 74-year-olds have received their second doses of the vaccine

  • 1,872 (86%) of people are who clinically extremely vulnerable (16-69 years) have received a first dose of the vaccine