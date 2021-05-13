Jersey's government has announced when those aged 18 to 34 will be able to book their coronavirus vaccine.

The remaining vaccination dates are:

30-34: Bookings open on Friday 14 May and appointments start on Saturday 15 May

25-29: Bookings open on Friday 4 June and appointments start on Saturday 5 June

18-24: Bookings open on Friday 18 June and appointments start on Saturday 19 June

As we open up appointments to the younger age groups, we are seeing consistent levels of vaccination uptake, which is extremely encouraging. Becky Sherrington, Head of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

The latest statistics, as of Saturday 9 May, are:

62% of the adult resident population aged 18 years and over have been administered a first dose

44% of the adult resident population have been fully vaccinated

Approximately 100% of those aged over 80 years, 95% of 75 to 79-year-olds and 93% of 70 to 74-year-olds have received their second doses of the vaccine

1,872 (86%) of people are who clinically extremely vulnerable (16-69 years) have received a first dose of the vaccine