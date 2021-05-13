Jersey film aims to shine a light on stigmas around men's mental health

A film aiming to shine a light on the issue of male mental health has been produced in Jersey.

"Man Up" has come together through work with with Mind Jersey, Liberate, Listening Lounge and Jersey Hospice.

Through conversations with local men and experts on the subject, local filmmaker Ben O'Shea hopes it can help challenge the stigmas that discourage many from coming forward for help.

We have all heard those phrases, ‘oh man up’, ‘pull yourself together’, ‘get over it’, ‘grow a pair’ or ‘be strong’. You can't just ‘get on with it’ when you’re suffering from depression, PTSD or anxiety! Ben O'Shea, local musician and filmmaker

The seventeen minute film hears how contributors understand their relationship with their own mental wellbeing and what they do to handle it.

It also shares the resources available to islanders if they find themselves in need of further support.

The film is available to watch here.