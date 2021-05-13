Jersey's Broad Street to remain closed for rest of 2021

Buses will once again be allowed to go down Broad Street in St Helier, but the road will remain closed to other motor vehicles until the end of the year.

Jersey politicians agreed yesterday to trial a "sustainable transport corridor" to encourage cycling and make it easier for elderly and disabled people to access the town centre.

The road has been closed since last May to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

The Constable of St Helier put forward a proposal to keep it closed for the remainder of 2021 so that the street can be used as a leisure space and to host events to attract more visitors.

States members approved the proposal with amendments from Deputy Kevin Lewis and Deputy Gardiner, allowing buses to use the road and for new on-street disabled parking to be created by the end of July.

I think the opportunity to bring buses into the heart of town, particularly if there is an electric bus fleet that we have in a number of years. I think that will actually compliment the heart of town. It will certainly bring customers into town and set the cash tills ringing and that of course is an extremely important thing for us to be doing as we come out of a pandemic. Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

A pop-up seating area on Broad Street was installed by Jersey Architects ahead of Liberation Day last weekend to showcase the potential of the area.

However many businesses are opposed to the plans to keep Broad Street closed.

A survey by Jersey Chamber of Commerce found 50% of members believe it will negatively impact their business.

More than 60% were opposed to further pedestrianisation in St Helier and 80% called for further consultation.

Some States members were also concerned about the lack of evidence and criticised the "piecemeal" approach to planning.

Deputy Rob Ward argued that the plans didn't go far enough in achieving the government's sustainable transport aims.

Until we see some concrete outcomes, some real changes, some genuine improvements to areas that we are trying to improve that are actually directly relevant to this then I'm afraid this is just a green wash. Deputy Rob Ward

A consultation will be carried out during the trial and the Minister for Infrastructure is due to report back on the outcomes by the end of the year.