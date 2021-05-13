A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of inciting a sexual act with a child in St Helier.

Police say the incidents happened outside of school time, but children reported them to staff at one of the town schools who passed the information onto the force.

Parents are reminded to talk to their children about what to do if the actions of a stranger make them feel uncomfortable. They main advice is for them to:

Ignore them;

Get to a public place; and

Tell someone.

They are also being asked to take simple safety precautions, such as arranging for children to walk with a friend to and from school.

Officers will continue to patrol the areas of the town schools over the next few days to offer reassurance.