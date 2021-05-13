Police appeal after car hits wall in Guernsey

Police in Guernsey are looking for witnesses after an early morning car crash.

The vehicle collided with a wall at around 00:25am on Sunday 25th April on Route De La Charruee.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or seen a vehicle with considerable damage to its front end driving along the road.

They are particularly keen to speak to two people who may have spoken to the driver whilst walking along the road - one of whom may have been walking with a push bike at the time.

Anyone with information is asked asked to contact PC 123 CUSACK on 222 222 and quoting crime reference number OC2100002749. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.