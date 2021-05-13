Royal Navy ship returns to Jersey's waters for routine exercise

A Royal Navy patrol boat will be back in Jersey's waters on a routine exercise today (Thursday 13 May.)

HMS Severn was one of two vessels dispatched to the area during the attempted blockade of the ports by French fishermen.

They were directed towards the Channel Islands following a dispute about licences for EU fishermen who want to continue working in Jersey's territorial waters.

Jersey fishermen were banned from landing their catch at Normandy ports, though this was later lifted.

HMS Severn will be returning to the Bailiwick's waters as part of pre-arranged routine navigation exercises, which form part of a regular programme of work in the seas around the British Isles.