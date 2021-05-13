Trailer released for Guernsey war film 'Occupied' ahead of premiere this evening

A trailer has been released for Guernsey short war film 'Occupied' ahead of the premiere this evening (13 May).

It was shot locally using local filmmakers, actors and extras, unlike previous adaptations of the film.

The story is based around the White Rock Bombing of June 1940, where a German plane flew over St Peter Port and bombed the island.

They mistook a truck of tomatoes for military equipment, leading to 34 people being killed and another 33 getting injured.

Guernsey has had a massive advantage in that it's largely free from coronavirus. We want to make the most of this opportunity by creating a film that will engage locals in the arts and grow Guernsey's expanding film industry. Alex Bates, fil director