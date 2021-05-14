Condor Ferries lost £50 million in 2020 due Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Services were affected for almost all of 2020, resulting in revenues being down 96%.

The company says these financial losses mean they can not sustain the frequency and levels of service that were achieved in 2019 until the impacts of restrictions of Covid-19 returns back to normal.

Its already scrapped its day trips to St Malo, as Jersey's government advised against day and short trips.

With regard to St Malo, France continues to show high infection rates, continuing Covid outbreaks and a slow rollout of its vaccination programme. As the borders remain closed travel to France looks very, very uncertain this summer. Condor Ferries

Despite this, the summer schedule has been announced, with more services introduced following the latest easing of restrictions.