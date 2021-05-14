£50 million loss for Condor due to Covid travel restrictions
Condor Ferries lost £50 million in 2020 due Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Services were affected for almost all of 2020, resulting in revenues being down 96%.
The company says these financial losses mean they can not sustain the frequency and levels of service that were achieved in 2019 until the impacts of restrictions of Covid-19 returns back to normal.
Its already scrapped its day trips to St Malo, as Jersey's government advised against day and short trips.
Despite this, the summer schedule has been announced, with more services introduced following the latest easing of restrictions.
