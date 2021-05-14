Alderney Bird Observatory under threat of eviction from Nunnery site

The future of the Alderney Bird Observatory (ABO) will be up for debate next week as politicians decide whether to evict it from its historic home.

Politicians want to evict ABO from the Nunnery Heritage Site over accusations the observatory has not upheld the terms of its lease.

It was agreed that the site would be refurbished in 2016, under the proviso that 'a Field Centre would be established...to accommodate specialist, education and academic groups at the site' - something which has not materialised.

But the ABO has hit back saying they were not told eviction was a possibility and have accused the government of not knowing what it is doing.

They didn't know we had a tenancy agreement, a lease, a license. There was talk about an overspend on the build of it. These are major inaccuracies. It gives the idea they don't really know what they're doing. Helen McGregor, Alderney Bird Observatory

More than £300,000 was spent on refurbishing the nunnery - more than was originally estimated - and included hostel accommodation for up to 10 visitors.

The ABO's lease at the site ended in December 2020 and now politicians say a decision over the future must be made.

It's been a rolling tenancy agreement now for month upon month, it needs to be drawn to a conclusion one way or another. Boyd Kelly, States of Alderney General Services Committee

Policy and Finance Committee Chairman, Bill Abel said the eviction was not about the ABO but about the use of the The Nunnery which justified the original refurbishment.'

He added concerns about the Island’s accommodation sector also needed to be considered.States members will decide whether to terminate the current lease agreement next week.