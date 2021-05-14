Call for islanders to shop local as Jersey fishermen are turned away from France
One week on from the blockade of French fishing boats in St Helier harbour, Jersey's Fishing Association says Jersey boats are still struggling to land their catch in France.
An official ban on Channel Islanders fishermen landing in France was lifted on Monday (10 May) after the Jersey government offered a 'sign of good faith' to resolve the fishing row. French fishermen were granted an extension until 1 July to provide further evidence of their history fishing in Jersey waters in order to receive a license.
However Jersey fishermen say their application for licenses to fish in French waters has not yet been acknowledged.
The President of Jersey's Fishing Association says boats are being turned away from French ports because of the so-called risk of "civil disorder".
After considerable negotiations with the French, The Jersey Oyster Company was able to land oysters and mussels in St Malo earlier this week.
However the Normandy Lander was advised against transporting shellfish on the same shipment.
With fewer opportunities to sell to France, fishermen are now looking to club together on a fisheries hub to sell to markets further afield.
Islanders have been showing their support with a surge in shopping at pop-up fish stands and a number of supermarkets increasing their local fish stock.
Genuine Jersey has received government funding to launch a new campaign promoting Jersey shellfish and are conducting an online survey. The Jersey government says talks are ongoing with French authorities to ease tensions and allow normal trading to return.