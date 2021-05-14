Some passengers arriving in Guernsey will face shorter isolation times from today (Friday 14 May) with the reintroduction of category 2 regions under the islands' border testing system.

Those coming into the Bailiwick from areas where there are less than 30 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days will only be required to self isolate until they get their negative test back on arrival.

The Civil Contingencies Authority says this could take up to 48 hours, but they would then be free to leave self-isolation, though they would be subject to 'passive follow-up' until they get the result of their next test on day 7.

Currently only the South-west of England, Wales, Jersey. the Isle of Man and the Scottish islands fall into category 2. Credit: States of Guernsey

On current data, only travelers from the South West of England and Wales would be classified as coming from Category 2 areas.

Jersey also falls within Category 2 from tomorrow, making travel between the Channel Islands easier.

All arrivals will also need to create a Travel Tracker account to register their journey, including details of their recent travel history. This does not apply to flights within the Bailiwick of Guernsey itself.

Arriving passengers will also now have to pay £25 toward the cost of each coronavirus test they require on arrival, though this does not apply to those under 12 years old.