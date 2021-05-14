Genuine Jersey Market returns to St Aubin
The Genuine Jersey Market will return to St Aubin today (15 May).
This weekend, 18 stallholders will offer visitors a variety of local crafts, produce and entertainment.
Produce includes handmade paper from Rocque Paper Scissors, jams and chutneys from Lilly & Gorse and The Chilli Kitchen and pottery from The Pottery Shed.
Fresh fish and seafood will also be available from Jade-S Fisheries.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Terri Oliver and then Nic Dinnie.
The artisan markets will appear at Homefields, St Clement outside Homefields Farm Shop later this month.
Genuine Jersey's Chief Executive says he is "delighted" that the market can return after "such a long pause".
The markets will be held bi-monthly throughout the summer in St Aubin and Homefields, starting at 9am through to 3pm.