Genuine Jersey Market returns to St Aubin

The Genuine Jersey Market will return to St Aubin today (15 May).

This weekend, 18 stallholders will offer visitors a variety of local crafts, produce and entertainment.

Produce includes handmade paper from Rocque Paper Scissors, jams and chutneys from Lilly & Gorse and The Chilli Kitchen and pottery from The Pottery Shed.

Fresh fish and seafood will also be available from Jade-S Fisheries.

Jade. S Fisheries landing catch in St Aubin's harbour. Credit: Genuine Jersey

Musical entertainment will be provided by Terri Oliver and then Nic Dinnie.

The artisan markets will appear at Homefields, St Clement outside Homefields Farm Shop later this month.

Genuine Jersey's Chief Executive says he is "delighted" that the market can return after "such a long pause".

We are able to bring our artisans together again, for what is one of our favourite events in the Genuine Jersey Members calendar. This Saturday’s market will see some new members featuring for the first time and also many familiar faces, we can’t wait to see what they’ve all been working on. John Garton, Chief Executive, Genuine Jersey

The markets will be held bi-monthly throughout the summer in St Aubin and Homefields, starting at 9am through to 3pm.