Grammar School preferred site for Guernsey's third school, committee reveals

Guernsey's Education Committee wants the current Grammar School site (Les Varendes) to be used for the island's third secondary school, instead of La Mare de Carteret.

Both schools were on the cards to join Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's, but politicians said they needed time to assess them both.

Now, it has revealed its preference, saying it cannot justify spending around £30 million rebuilding La Mare, instead of just using Les Varendes.

The Committee was originally going let the States decide, but has since U-turned on this.

After a lot of soul searching and discussion, we’ve decided the proposals we take to the States will not include the rebuild of La Mare as an option for the third 11-16 school. We joined the Committee knowing we would have to make some tough decisions and this has been by far the hardest, but we cannot shy away from doing what we believe is right for Guernsey. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, Guernsey's Education President

The proposals will be published on 28 May and be debated by the States on 14 July.

If our model is approved during the debate on 14 July, we pledge to stand with the school community to ensure that they are well supported during any transition. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, Guernsey's Education President

Earlier this year, some politicians attempted to get the two-school model put back on the table. The Committee argued this would "drag its work backwards".