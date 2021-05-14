Grammar School preferred site for Guernsey's third school, committee reveals
Guernsey's Education Committee wants the current Grammar School site (Les Varendes) to be used for the island's third secondary school, instead of La Mare de Carteret.
Both schools were on the cards to join Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's, but politicians said they needed time to assess them both.
Now, it has revealed its preference, saying it cannot justify spending around £30 million rebuilding La Mare, instead of just using Les Varendes.
The Committee was originally going let the States decide, but has since U-turned on this.
The proposals will be published on 28 May and be debated by the States on 14 July.
Earlier this year, some politicians attempted to get the two-school model put back on the table. The Committee argued this would "drag its work backwards".