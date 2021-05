Its not just visitors Guernsey's welcoming this week - its also got 52 new additions on four legs.

These goats have been placed across the island to form part of a public art trail.Once islanders have been able to enjoy them, they will be auctioned off to raise money for Autism Guernsey and the Guernsey Adult Literacy Project (GALP).

