Guernsey hockey club will close the curtain on their season with a cup finals day this weekend.

On Saturday (15 May) there will be two semi-finals at Footes Lane before the final later in the afternoon.

The league campaign came to a close last weekend, but the season officially finishes following Saturday's men's cup clashes.

It should be really competitive; we've still got four good sides in the cup. What we've done this year to spice it up a little bit and add some extra interest is combine the first teams and the second teams. Steve Eulenkamp, Guernsey Hockey

The Ladies Cup finished on Tuesday evening with Offshore Colombian Puffins claiming the title.

Their goalless draw against Indies was enough to secure top spot in the round-robin table. FIXT UHC Panthers finished second.

Here's the line-up for Saturday's men's finals day: