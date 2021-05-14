Guernsey hockey season to finish with cup finals day
Guernsey hockey club will close the curtain on their season with a cup finals day this weekend.
On Saturday (15 May) there will be two semi-finals at Footes Lane before the final later in the afternoon.
The league campaign came to a close last weekend, but the season officially finishes following Saturday's men's cup clashes.
The Ladies Cup finished on Tuesday evening with Offshore Colombian Puffins claiming the title.
Their goalless draw against Indies was enough to secure top spot in the round-robin table. FIXT UHC Panthers finished second.
Here's the line-up for Saturday's men's finals day:
12:00 - Livingstone Yobbos 1 vs Cazenove Independents
13:30 - PWC u16 Boys vs TPA Colombians
1530 - Final