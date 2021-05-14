Guernsey house prices hit record high

The average cost of a house in Guernsey has reached a record high.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the mix adjusted average price of a property had risen to £509,906 - an increase of 15% since the same time the previous year.

The States says though this represents a new peak in prices, it remains around 4% lower than the 2013 peak when adjusted for inflation.

The Committee for Employment & Social Security says it is working alongside members of the Policy & Resources Committee and the Committee for Environment & Infrastructure to assess housing needs in the island.

We are very conscious that housing is a key issue for many islanders, and it has been evident from the feedback from industry that our housing market is currently subject to an increased level of demand among both renters and buyers. Adding rental prices to the quarterly data set places us in a better position to evidence these pressures. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of Guernsey's Committee for Employment and Social Security

The figures also show that the average rental price has increased by 10% on the same point in 2020. This has been coupled with a 'significant reduction' in the number of properties advertised on the rental market.