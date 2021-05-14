Guernsey house prices hit record high
The average cost of a house in Guernsey has reached a record high.
At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the mix adjusted average price of a property had risen to £509,906 - an increase of 15% since the same time the previous year.
The States says though this represents a new peak in prices, it remains around 4% lower than the 2013 peak when adjusted for inflation.
The Committee for Employment & Social Security says it is working alongside members of the Policy & Resources Committee and the Committee for Environment & Infrastructure to assess housing needs in the island.
The figures also show that the average rental price has increased by 10% on the same point in 2020. This has been coupled with a 'significant reduction' in the number of properties advertised on the rental market.