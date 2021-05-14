A public consultation has opened for people in Guernsey's to voice their opinions and learn more about the new major harbour proposal for Longue Hougue.

The plans show some freight activity could be moved away from St Peter Port and St Sampson's Harbours, to a new port development near Longue Hougue.

This would free up space around the current harbours for other uses.

It would mean St Sampson's Harbour would be dedicated to private leisure boats with St Peter Port Harbour being re-organised to include a new passenger terminal and underground car park.

Members of the project team will be at the drop in sessions to discuss the plans over the next two weekends.

Drop in session schedule:

Friday 14 May: Next to the Condor Ferries’ office, on the New Jetty at St Peter Port Harbour (adjacent to the passenger terminal), from 1pm to 7pm.

Saturday 15 May: Next to the Condor Ferries’ office, on the New Jetty at St Peter Port Harbour (adjacent to the passenger terminal), from 10am to 4pm.

Friday 21 May: At the former GO charity shop on the Bridge, between 1pm and 7pm.