Jersey businesses invited to register for weekly Covid testing
Businesses in Jersey have been invited to register for weekly coronavirus testing for the first time.
The programme involves lateral flow swab tests being sent to certain sectors, to replace workforce screening.
They are:
Hospitality
Retail
Agriculture and fisheries
Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty
Public transport, freight, postal and delivery services
Early years
Children's social care
Veterinary practices and animal husbandry
Businesses can register online, where they can also get more advice and information.
