Jersey businesses invited to register for weekly Covid testing

Businesses in Jersey have been invited to register for weekly coronavirus testing for the first time.

The programme involves lateral flow swab tests being sent to certain sectors, to replace workforce screening.

They are:

Hospitality

Retail

Agriculture and fisheries

Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty

Public transport, freight, postal and delivery services

Early years

Children's social care

Veterinary practices and animal husbandry

Regular testing remains an important tool in the management of Covid-19. Until the pandemic behaviour of this virus has waned, we must achieve and maintain heightened levels of protection and prevention. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Businesses can register online, where they can also get more advice and information.