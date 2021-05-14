Jersey businesses invited to register for weekly Covid testing

Businesses in Jersey have been invited to register for weekly coronavirus testing for the first time. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Businesses in Jersey have been invited to register for weekly coronavirus testing for the first time.

The programme involves lateral flow swab tests being sent to certain sectors, to replace workforce screening.

They are:

  • Hospitality

  • Retail

  • Agriculture and fisheries

  • Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty

  • Public transport, freight, postal and delivery services

  • Early years

  • Children's social care

  • Veterinary practices and animal husbandry

Businesses can register online, where they can also get more advice and information.