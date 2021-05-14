More than 400 affordable homes could be built on the sites of three Jersey hotels.

Andium Homes has signed an agreement with local contractor Dandara which means the 405 homes set to built on the current site of the Mayfair, Apollo and Revere Hotels will be available via the Affordable Housing Gateway rather than for private landlords.

Dandara put forward planning permissions for each site in late 2020, after which the island's Planning Minister Deputy John Young called for a Public Planning Inquiry to be held.

First and foremost, it will deliver a considerable number of high-quality affordable homes for islanders and keeps Andium on track for delivering on its ambitious target of 3,000 new affordable homes by 2030. Increasing the supply of homes, particularly affordable homes, is key to helping us create a more sustainable housing market for the people of Jersey. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing and Communities Minister

Andium says the proposals for the Mayfair Hotel, which sits adjacent to the Ann Street Brewery site, provides 'a great regeneration opportunity' for that area of town. The listed buildings would be retained under the plans.

Work at the sites is due to be completed by 2025, pending necessary approvals. It will be funded through a a private loan facility secured by Andium in 2020.